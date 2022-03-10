Source Naturals St John's Positive Thoughts™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals St John's Positive Thoughts™

90 TabletsUPC: 0002107800349
St John''s Positive Thoughts™ combines mood-soothing herbs, calming factors, and uplifting amino acids. It contains standardized herbal extracts of St. John''s wort yielding 0.3% hypericin, and valerian yielding 0.8% valerenic acids. It also features Relora®, GABA, magnesium and the amino acids taurine, N-acetyl-L-tyrosine, L-theanine, and L-phenylalanine.

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C51mg85%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
St. John's Wort Aerial Parts Extract , Gaba ( Gamma-aminobutyric Acid ) , Taurine ( as , Magnesium Taurine Complex ) , L-Tyrosine , Holy Basil Leaf Extract , Lemon Balm Leaf Extract , Valerian Root Extract , L-Phenylalanine , Dmae (As Bitartrate) , L-Theanine , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Relora ( Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract and Magnolia Officinalis Bark ) , Other Ingredients : Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

