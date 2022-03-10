Source Naturals St John's Positive Thoughts™
Product Details
St John''s Positive Thoughts™ combines mood-soothing herbs, calming factors, and uplifting amino acids. It contains standardized herbal extracts of St. John''s wort yielding 0.3% hypericin, and valerian yielding 0.8% valerenic acids. It also features Relora®, GABA, magnesium and the amino acids taurine, N-acetyl-L-tyrosine, L-theanine, and L-phenylalanine.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
St. John's Wort Aerial Parts Extract , Gaba ( Gamma-aminobutyric Acid ) , Taurine ( as , Magnesium Taurine Complex ) , L-Tyrosine , Holy Basil Leaf Extract , Lemon Balm Leaf Extract , Valerian Root Extract , L-Phenylalanine , Dmae (As Bitartrate) , L-Theanine , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Relora ( Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract and Magnolia Officinalis Bark ) , Other Ingredients : Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
