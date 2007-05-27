Source Naturals Super Amino Night™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Super Amino Night™

120 CapsulesUPC: 0002107800111
Purchase Options

Product Details

Super Amino Night™ is a potent nighttime amino acid formula. Arginine pyroglutamate is an amino acid compound which, when taken in combination with L-lysine HCI in equal quantities of 1200 mg each, has been shown to provide up to 10 times more activity than arginine alone.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium190mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C34mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Magnesium Stearate , L-Arginine , L-Lysine , L-ornithine , L-Carnitine .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More