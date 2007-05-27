Super Amino Night™ is a potent nighttime amino acid formula. Arginine pyroglutamate is an amino acid compound which, when taken in combination with L-lysine HCI in equal quantities of 1200 mg each, has been shown to provide up to 10 times more activity than arginine alone.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.