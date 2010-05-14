Taurine is a crystalline, free-form amino acid. It is a soothing, inhibitory neurotransmitter and plays a major role in stabilizing the heartbeat and electrical activity of the nerves. Taurine is also necessary for the proper functioning of the “sodium/potassium ATP-ase pump” which regulates the ion balance between the cells and the extra cellular fluid that surrounds them. This critically important “pump” actually uses 7% to 40% of the ATP energy our bodies produce.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.