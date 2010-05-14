Source Naturals Taurine Powder Perspective: front
Source Naturals Taurine Powder

3 ozUPC: 0002107800166
Product Details

Taurine is a crystalline, free-form amino acid. It is a soothing, inhibitory neurotransmitter and plays a major role in stabilizing the heartbeat and electrical activity of the nerves. Taurine is also necessary for the proper functioning of the “sodium/potassium ATP-ase pump” which regulates the ion balance between the cells and the extra cellular fluid that surrounds them. This critically important “pump” actually uses 7% to 40% of the ATP energy our bodies produce.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
148.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Taurine

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.