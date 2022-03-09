Source Naturals Tocotrienol Antioxidant Complex with Vitamin E Softgels
Product Details
Naturally occurring vitamin E from rice bran oil contains both tocopherols and tocotrienols. Tocotrienols are vitamin E-related compounds found to have antioxidant properties.* This antioxidant formula highlights gamma, the most potent tocotrienol. Studies indicate that the effect of combining tocotienols with tocopherols enhances vitamin E's antioxidant properties.*
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Gamma-tocotrienol .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
