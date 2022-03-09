Source Naturals Tocotrienol Antioxidant Complex with Vitamin E Softgels Perspective: front
Source Naturals Tocotrienol Antioxidant Complex with Vitamin E Softgels

60 ctUPC: 0002107800406
Purchase Options

Product Details

Naturally occurring vitamin E from rice bran oil contains both tocopherols and tocotrienols. Tocotrienols are vitamin E-related compounds found to have antioxidant properties.* This antioxidant formula highlights gamma, the most potent tocotrienol. Studies indicate that the effect of combining tocotienols with tocopherols enhances vitamin E's antioxidant properties.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin , Water , Gamma-tocotrienol .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
