Source Naturals Tonalin® 1000 CLA

120 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107801436
Tonalin® Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) is a fatty acid derived from safflower oil. Tonalin''s potential benefits are cited in U.S. Patent 5,554,646, which states that CLA plays a role in reducing body fat and increasing body protein (muscle) in animals. Clinical trials are currently being conducted to confirm its effects in humans.

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water and Natural Caramel Color , Mixed Tocopherols , Conjugated Linoleic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

