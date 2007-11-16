Source Naturals Tonalin® 1000 CLA
Product Details
Tonalin® Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) is a fatty acid derived from safflower oil. Tonalin''s potential benefits are cited in U.S. Patent 5,554,646, which states that CLA plays a role in reducing body fat and increasing body protein (muscle) in animals. Clinical trials are currently being conducted to confirm its effects in humans.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water and Natural Caramel Color , Mixed Tocopherols , Conjugated Linoleic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
