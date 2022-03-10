Source Naturals Tongkat Ali Male Libido Tonic
Product Details
Tongkat Ali, also known as Long Jack, has been shown to support male hormonal balance (including testosterone availability), libido and performance, according to animal studies. Tongkat Ali is a Southeast Asian botanical used traditionally to enhance energy levels, endurance and stamina, and to reduce occasional mental fatigue.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Lj100 Eurycoma Longifolia Root Extract , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
