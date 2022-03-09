Antioxidant Support Trans-Ferulic acid is an important part of gamma-oryzanol, a plant sterol complex used by many atheletes. Due to its antioxidant and adaptogenic properties, trans-ferulic acid is rapidly gaining acceptance by exercise enthusiasts and those in serious training programs.

