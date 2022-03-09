Source Naturals Tribulus Terrestris Extract
Product Details
Tribulus terrestris is a tropical vine common in sandy soil throughout India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Source Naturals TRIBULUS EXTRACT contains over 40% total saponins, the active components. This South Asian herb is popular for its potential role in supporting reproductive function. Tribulus extract can be used by both men and women.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Acacia Gum , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Tribulus Aerial Parts Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
