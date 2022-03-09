Source Naturals Tribulus Terrestris Extract Perspective: front
Source Naturals Tribulus Terrestris Extract

750 mg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107801461
Tribulus terrestris is a tropical vine common in sandy soil throughout India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Source Naturals TRIBULUS EXTRACT contains over 40% total saponins, the active components. This South Asian herb is popular for its potential role in supporting reproductive function. Tribulus extract can be used by both men and women.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Acacia Gum , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Tribulus Aerial Parts Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
