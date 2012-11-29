Source Naturals Triple Boron Perspective: front
Source Naturals Triple Boron

3 mg - 200 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801914
Source Naturals TRIPLE BORON contains three bioavailable forms of the trace mineral boron, including one chelated form for enhanced delivery. Current research suggests boron is a factor in maintaining strong, healthy bones party due to its positive affects on vital components of the body'' s own bone maintenance cycles. Preliminary studies also suggest boron may play an important part in supporting prostate and joint health as well as cognitive function.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Boron , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
