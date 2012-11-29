Source Naturals Triple Boron
Source Naturals TRIPLE BORON contains three bioavailable forms of the trace mineral boron, including one chelated form for enhanced delivery. Current research suggests boron is a factor in maintaining strong, healthy bones party due to its positive affects on vital components of the body'' s own bone maintenance cycles. Preliminary studies also suggest boron may play an important part in supporting prostate and joint health as well as cognitive function.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Boron , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
