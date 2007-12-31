Research shows that turmeric root supports the normal metabolic inflammatory response by helping the body to inhibit the production of Cox-II enzyme. Turmeric 1000™ provides a highly potent 1,000 mg per tablet of curcumin the active ingredient. Turmeric supports the liver and its detoxifying properties, and has powerful antioxidant activity. Turmeric is difficult to absorb so Bioperine® and bromelain are added to enhance bioavailability.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.