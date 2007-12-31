Source Naturals Turmeric Extract Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Turmeric Extract

50 TabletsUPC: 0002107800088
Purchase Options

Product Details

Research shows that turmeric root supports the normal metabolic inflammatory response by helping the body to inhibit the production of Cox-II enzyme. Turmeric 1000™ provides a highly potent 1,000 mg per tablet of curcumin the active ingredient. Turmeric supports the liver and its detoxifying properties, and has powerful antioxidant activity. Turmeric is difficult to absorb so Bioperine® and bromelain are added to enhance bioavailability.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Bromelain , Black Pepper Fruit Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More