Source Naturals Turmeric Extract
Product Details
Research shows that turmeric root supports the normal metabolic inflammatory response by helping the body to inhibit the production of Cox-II enzyme. Turmeric 1000™ provides a highly potent 1,000 mg per tablet of curcumin the active ingredient. Turmeric supports the liver and its detoxifying properties, and has powerful antioxidant activity. Turmeric is difficult to absorb so Bioperine® and bromelain are added to enhance bioavailability.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Magnesium Stearate , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Bromelain , Black Pepper Fruit Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More