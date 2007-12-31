Research shows that turmeric root quenches metabolic inflammation by inhibiting the production of the inflammatory COX-2 enzyme. Source Naturals TURMERIC EXTRACT provides support to the liver and its detoxifying properties, and has powerful antioxidant activity. Turmeric is difficult to absorb, so bromelin is added to support digestion and BioPerine® is added to enhance bioavailability.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.