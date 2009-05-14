Source Naturals Ubiquinol CoQH Perspective: front
Source Naturals Ubiquinol CoQH

100 mg - 60 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107802116
Source Naturals Ubiquinol CoQH is a newly available form of the powerful antioxidant CoQ10.  This superior form offers you the same broad-ranging benefits, but with heightened absorption which yields higher concentrations of CoQ10 in the blood.  Ubiquinol has beens shown to provide powerful antioxidant defense and also supports the body''s cardiovascular and energy systems by aiding in the synthesis of mitochondrial ATP.  The comprehensive benefits of ubiquinol also aid the liver, brain and immune systems.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ubiquinol , Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Beeswax , Glycerin , Purified Water , Rosemary Extract , Lecithin , D-Alpha Tocopherol , Zinc Oxide , Turmeric and Canthaxanthin .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

