Source Naturals Ubiquinol CoQH
Product Details
Source Naturals Ubiquinol CoQH is a newly available form of the powerful antioxidant CoQ10. This superior form offers you the same broad-ranging benefits, but with heightened absorption which yields higher concentrations of CoQ10 in the blood. Ubiquinol has been shown to provide powerful antioxidant defense and also supports the body’s cardiovascular and energy systems by aiding in the synthesis of mitochondrial ATP. The comprehensive benefits of ubiquinol also aid the liver, brain, and immune systems.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ubiquinol , Rice Bran Oil , Gelatin , Beeswax , Glycerin , Purified Water , Rosemary Extract , Soy Lecithin , Mixed Tocopherols , Zinc Oxide , Turmeric and Canthaxanthin .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
