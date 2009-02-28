Source Naturals Ubiquinol CoQH is a newly available form of the powerful antioxidant CoQ10. This superior form offers you the same broad-ranging benefits, but with heightened absorption which yields higher concentrations of CoQ10 in the blood. Ubiquinol has been shown to provide powerful antioxidant defense and also supports the body’s cardiovascular and energy systems by aiding in the synthesis of mitochondrial ATP. The comprehensive benefits of ubiquinol also aid the liver, brain, and immune systems.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.