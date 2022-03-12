Source Naturals Ultimate Ascorbate C Tablets 1000mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Ultimate Ascorbate C Tablets 1000mg

100 ctUPC: 0002107800832
Each tablet contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C, completely derived from five fully-reacted mineral ascorbates. Ascorbate C is a natural and better form of vitamin C than ascorbic acid because it is pH neutral, making it gentler on the digestive system.* Vitamin C plays a vital role in collagen formation, amino acid metabolism, hormone synthesis, and the body's immune system.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium105mg
Vitamin C2000mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid and Modified Cellulose Gum , Bioflavonoids , Hesperidin , Rutin , Vitamin D3 .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
