Source Naturals Ultimate Ascorbate C Tablets 1000mg
Product Details
Each tablet contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C, completely derived from five fully-reacted mineral ascorbates. Ascorbate C is a natural and better form of vitamin C than ascorbic acid because it is pH neutral, making it gentler on the digestive system.* Vitamin C plays a vital role in collagen formation, amino acid metabolism, hormone synthesis, and the body's immune system.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stearic Acid and Modified Cellulose Gum , Bioflavonoids , Hesperidin , Rutin , Vitamin D3 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More