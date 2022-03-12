Each tablet contains 1,000 mg of vitamin C, completely derived from five fully-reacted mineral ascorbates. Ascorbate C is a natural and better form of vitamin C than ascorbic acid because it is pH neutral, making it gentler on the digestive system.* Vitamin C plays a vital role in collagen formation, amino acid metabolism, hormone synthesis, and the body's immune system.*

