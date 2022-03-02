Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Ultra Colloidal Silver™ Nasal Spray
10 ppm - 2 fl ozUPC: 0002107800018
Purchase Options
Product Details
Ultra Colloidal Silver™ Nasal Spray is produced through a unique process which creates homogeneity, minute particla size and stability of the silver particles. No animal proteins or artificial additives are used.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.