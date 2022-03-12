Source Naturals Ultra-Mag™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Ultra-Mag™

240 TabletsUPC: 0002107800033
Product Details

Ultra-Mag™ is made with a balanced blend of sources shown to have high bioavailability and absorption. Magnesium is an essential mineral, necessary for producing and storing energy (ATP), allowing muscles to relax, activating over 300 key metabolic enzymes, controlling calcium levels in bones and teeth, and regulating electrical activity in nerve cells.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum , and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

