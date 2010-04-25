Athletes have used vanadyl sulfate extensively as part of their daily supplementation program. It is a form of the trace element vanadium, which is important for normal cell function and development. Vanadyl sulfate has been shown to help maintain blood-sugar levels already in the normal range by its insulin-like effects in the liver, skeletal muscles, and adipose tissue, by activating glucose transport at the cellular level. Source Naturals Vanadyl Sulfate combines these important functions to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels when used as part of your diet.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.