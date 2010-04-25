Source Naturals Vanadyl Sulfate Perspective: front
Source Naturals Vanadyl Sulfate

10 mg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0002107801747
Athletes have used vanadyl sulfate extensively as part of their daily supplementation program. It is a form of the trace element vanadium, which is important for normal cell function and development. Vanadyl sulfate has been shown to help maintain blood-sugar levels already in the normal range by its insulin-like effects in the liver, skeletal muscles, and adipose tissue, by activating glucose transport at the cellular level. Source Naturals Vanadyl Sulfate combines these important functions to help maintain healthy blood sugar levels when used as part of your diet.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vanadyl Sulfate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

