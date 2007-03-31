Source Naturals Vegetarian Glucosamine
Product Details
Source Naturals Vegetarian Glucosamine is a new form of glucosamine derived from a corn-based fermentation to support your healthy joints. Glucosamine is an essential structural component of glycosaminoglycans, the building blocks that can help retain water, lubricate joints and support the strong, healthy structure of your skin and joints.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium , Sorbitol , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
