Source Naturals Vegetarian Glucosamine is a new form of glucosamine derived from a corn-based fermentation to support your healthy joints. Glucosamine is an essential structural component of glycosaminoglycans, the building blocks that can help retain water, lubricate joints and support the strong, healthy structure of your skin and joints.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.