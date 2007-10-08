Source Naturals Vegetarian Glucosamine Perspective: Main

Source Naturals Vegetarian Glucosamine

750 mg - 240 TabletsUPC: 0002107801826
Product Details

Source Naturals Vegetarian Glucosamine is a new form of glucosamine derived from corn to support your healthy joints. Glucosamine is an essential structural component of glycosaminoglycans, the building blocks that help lubricate joints, nourish cartilage and connective tissue, assist in wound healing and support the strong, healthy structure of your skin and joints.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
240.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium42mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium , Glucosamine , Sorbitol , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
