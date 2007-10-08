Source Naturals Vegetarian Glucosamine is a new form of glucosamine derived from corn to support your healthy joints. Glucosamine is an essential structural component of glycosaminoglycans, the building blocks that help lubricate joints, nourish cartilage and connective tissue, assist in wound healing and support the strong, healthy structure of your skin and joints.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.