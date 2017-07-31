Source Naturals Vinpocetine Tablets 10 mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Vinpocetine Tablets 10 mg

60 ctUPC: 0002107801398
Vinpocetine is a derivative of vincamine, a key component of the lesser periwinkle plant. Research suggests vinpocetine may improve cognitive performance and short-term memory loss that is sometimes experienced with stress or aging. *

  • Promotes Cerebral Metabolism*
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate , Vinpocetine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

