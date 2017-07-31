Source Naturals Vinpocetine Tablets 10 mg
Product Details
Vinpocetine is a derivative of vincamine, a key component of the lesser periwinkle plant. Research suggests vinpocetine may improve cognitive performance and short-term memory loss that is sometimes experienced with stress or aging. *
- Promotes Cerebral Metabolism*
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate , Vinpocetine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
