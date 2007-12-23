Source Naturals Vinpocetine Tablets 10mg
Product Details
Vinpocetine is a derivative of vincamine, a key component of the lesser periwinkle plant. Research suggests vinpocetine may improve cognitive performance and short-term memory loss that is sometimes experienced with stress or aging.* Animal studies have shown that vinpocetine significantly increases circulatory parameters including total cerebral blood flow.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vinpocetine , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
