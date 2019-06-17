Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Capsules 5000IU
Sunlight is the source of life on Earth, but we may not be aware of all the ways it benefits us. Our bodies manufacture vitamin D-3 when the skin is exposed to UV radiation from sunlight, but the ability to do so decreases as we age. Vitamin D-3 maintains healthy calcium and phosphorus levels in the body for strong bones; it increases muscle strength in older adults; and it also plays an active role in a healthy immune response.* Vitamin D-3 (cholecalciferol) is the optimal form of vitamin D. It is the form of vitamin D that the body manufactures in sunlight, and the form most efficient for the body’s needs.
Vitamin D3 , Maltodextrin , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
