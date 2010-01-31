Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Liquid Perspective: front
Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Liquid

4 fl ozUPC: 0002107802276
Sunlight is the source of life on Earth, but we may not be aware of all the ways it benefits us. Our bodies manufacture vitamin D-3 when the skin is exposed to UV radiation from sunlight, but the ability to do so decreases as we age. Vitamin D-3 maintains healthy calcium and phosphorus levels in the body for strong bones: it increases muscle strength in older adults; and it also plays an active role a healthy immune response.* Vitamin D-3 (cholecalciferol) is the optimal form of vitamin D. It is the form of vitamin D that the body manufactures in sunlight, and the form most efficient for the body's needs.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
695.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D3 , Medium Chain Triglycerides , Orange and Lemon Essential Oil .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
