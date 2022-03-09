Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Tablets 400IU Perspective: front
Source Naturals Vitamin D-3 Tablets 400IU

100 ctUPC: 0002107801789
Sunlight is the source of life on Earth, but we may not be aware of all the ways it benefits us. Our bodies manufacture vitamin D-3 when the skin is exposed to UV radiation from sunlight, but the ability to do so decreases as we age. Vitamin D-3 maintains healthy calcium and phosphorus levels in the body for strong bones, increases muscle strength in older adults, and plays an active role in a healthy immune response.* Vitamin D-3 (cholecalciferol) is the optimal form of vitamin D. It is the form of vitamin D that the body manufactures in sunlight, and the form most efficient for the body’s needs.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D3 , Microcrystalline Cellulose and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
