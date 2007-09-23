Source Naturals Vitamin K Dietary Supplement Tablets 100mcg
Product Details
Vitamin K2 is a biologically active form of VitaminK. Fat-soluble, it is an essential cofactor for the production of proteins that bind calcium, supporting cardiovascular and bone health.* Vitamin K2 MK-7 lasts up to 12 times longer in the body than other forms of vitamin K.
- Supports Bone Health*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D3 , Vitamin K , Calcium , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate and Modified Cellulose Gum .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
