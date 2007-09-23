Source Naturals Vitamin K Dietary Supplement Tablets 100mcg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Vitamin K Dietary Supplement Tablets 100mcg

60 ctUPC: 0002107801922
Product Details

Vitamin K2 is a biologically active form of VitaminK. Fat-soluble, it is an essential cofactor for the production of proteins that bind calcium, supporting cardiovascular and bone health.* Vitamin K2 MK-7 lasts up to 12 times longer in the body than other forms of vitamin K.

  • Supports Bone Health*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium110mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D3 , Vitamin K , Calcium , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Silica , Magnesium Stearate and Modified Cellulose Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
