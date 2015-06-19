Source Naturals Vitamin K Tablets 500mcg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Vitamin K Tablets 500mcg

200 ctUPC: 0002107801450
Product Details

Vitamin K, or phylloquinone, is a fat-soluble vitamin best known for its important function in the biological activity of several blood coagulation factors. Recent research has also shown a role for vitamin K in bone health.* Vitamin K plays a key role in the synthesis of the bone proteins osteocalcin and matrix GLA-protein, which are involved in calcium and bone metabolism.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
200.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium43mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.

