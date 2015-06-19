Vitamin K, or phylloquinone, is a fat-soluble vitamin best known for its important function in the biological activity of several blood coagulation factors. Recent research has also shown a role for vitamin K in bone health.* Vitamin K plays a key role in the synthesis of the bone proteins osteocalcin and matrix GLA-protein, which are involved in calcium and bone metabolism.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.