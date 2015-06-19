Source Naturals Vitamin K Tablets 500mcg
Product Details
Vitamin K, or phylloquinone, is a fat-soluble vitamin best known for its important function in the biological activity of several blood coagulation factors. Recent research has also shown a role for vitamin K in bone health.* Vitamin K plays a key role in the synthesis of the bone proteins osteocalcin and matrix GLA-protein, which are involved in calcium and bone metabolism.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
