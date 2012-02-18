Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Wellness Colloidal Silver™
30 ppm - 4 fl ozUPC: 0002107800527
The Wellness Family™ of products is designed to support the body''s defense system when under physical stress. Wellness Colloidal Silver™ is produced using a unique electrical process that creates homogeneity, minute particle size, and stability of the silver particles. No animal proteins or artificial additives are used.
Nutrition Facts
11.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Silver , Other Ingredients : Deionized Water .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
