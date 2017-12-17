Source Naturals Wellness Elderberry Liquid Extract™
Product Details
Wellness Elderberry Liquid Extract™ is a potent combination of the berries and flowers of the black elder tree (Sambucus nigra). Elderberries contain bioflavonoids and anthocyanins, which positively influence cell function. The Wellness Family™ of products is designed to support the body''s defense system when under physical stress.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grain Alcohol , Purified Water , European Elder Berry , Flower Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
