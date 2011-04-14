Ingredients

Vitamin A ( as : Palmitate ) , Vitamin C ( , from : Ascorbic Acid ) , Zinc ( as : Zinc Gluconate ) , Vitamin E ( as : D-Alpha Tocopheryl Succinate ) , Selenium ( as , Sodium Selenite ) , Elderberry Fruit Extract , Yin Chiao Extract Complex ( Forsythia Fruit , Japanese Honeysuckle Flower , Platycodon Root , Chinese Mint Aerial Parts , Lophatherum Leaf , Chinese Licorice Root and Rhizome , Schizonepeta Aerial Parts , Soy Bean , Burdock Fruit and Phragmites Rhizome ) Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Prepared Soybean , Burdock Fruit and Phragmites Rhizome ) , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Boneset Aerial Parts , Horehound Aerial Parts Extract , Elecampane Root Extract , Isatis Root Extract , Isatis Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients : Sodium Bicarbonate and Carbonate , Tartaric Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Citric Acid , Stevia Leaf Concentrate , Natural Black Cherry Flavor , Black Currant Juice and Natural Raspberry Flavor and Natural Peach Flavor .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

