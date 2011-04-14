Source Naturals Wellness Fizz Immune Defense Wafers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Wellness Fizz Immune Defense Wafers

11 ctUPC: 0002107802051
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin A5000International Unit100%
Vitamin C1mg1667%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin A ( as : Palmitate ) , Vitamin C ( , from : Ascorbic Acid ) , Zinc ( as : Zinc Gluconate ) , Vitamin E ( as : D-Alpha Tocopheryl Succinate ) , Selenium ( as , Sodium Selenite ) , Elderberry Fruit Extract , Yin Chiao Extract Complex ( Forsythia Fruit , Japanese Honeysuckle Flower , Platycodon Root , Chinese Mint Aerial Parts , Lophatherum Leaf , Chinese Licorice Root and Rhizome , Schizonepeta Aerial Parts , Soy Bean , Burdock Fruit and Phragmites Rhizome ) Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Prepared Soybean , Burdock Fruit and Phragmites Rhizome ) , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Boneset Aerial Parts , Horehound Aerial Parts Extract , Elecampane Root Extract , Isatis Root Extract , Isatis Leaf Extract , Other Ingredients : Sodium Bicarbonate and Carbonate , Tartaric Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Citric Acid , Stevia Leaf Concentrate , Natural Black Cherry Flavor , Black Currant Juice and Natural Raspberry Flavor and Natural Peach Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More