Source Naturals Wellness Formula®
Product Details
The Wellness Family of products is designed to support the immune system when under physical stress. Wellness Formula contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Garlic Bulb , Propolis Extract , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Elderberry Fruit Extract , Aromatic Solomon’s Seal Rhizome , Horehound Aerial Parts Extract , Olive Leaf Extract , Andrographis Aerial Parts Extract , Isatis Root Extract , Eleuthero Root Extract , Elecampane Root , Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex , Cinnamomum Bark Extract , Kudzu Root Extract , Mullein Leaf Extract , Angelica Root Extract , Astragalus , Isatis Leaf Extract , Elecampane Root Extract , Pau D’arco Bark Extract , Cayenne Fruit , Ginger Root Extract , Coptis Rhizome Extract , Grape Seed Extract , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Acacia Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
