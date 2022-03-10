Source Naturals Wellness Formula® Perspective: front
Source Naturals Wellness Formula®

45 TabletsUPC: 0002107801957
The Wellness Family of products is designed to support the immune system when under physical stress. Wellness Formula contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A5000International Unit100%
Vitamin C1300mg2167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Garlic Bulb , Propolis Extract , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Elderberry Fruit Extract , Aromatic Solomon’s Seal Rhizome , Horehound Aerial Parts Extract , Olive Leaf Extract , Andrographis Aerial Parts Extract , Isatis Root Extract , Eleuthero Root Extract , Elecampane Root , Citrus Bioflavonoid Complex , Cinnamomum Bark Extract , Kudzu Root Extract , Mullein Leaf Extract , Angelica Root Extract , Astragalus , Isatis Leaf Extract , Elecampane Root Extract , Pau D’arco Bark Extract , Cayenne Fruit , Ginger Root Extract , Coptis Rhizome Extract , Grape Seed Extract , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Acacia Gum

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

