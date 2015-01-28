Source Naturals Wellness Formula Capsules Perspective: front
The Wellness Family™ of products is designed to support the immune system when under physical stress. WELLNESS FORMULA® contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A5000International Unit
Vitamin C1290mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Vitamin D3 , Garlic Clove , Propolis , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Padilla Root Extract , Polygonatum Odoratum Rhizome , Boneset Aerial Parts , Propolis Extract , Isatis Root , Isatis Leaf , Horehound Aerial Parts , Olive Leaf Extract , Bioflavonoids , Andrographis Aerial Parts , Eleuthero Root , Mullein Leaf , Goldenseal Root Extract , Astragalus Root Extract , Angelica Root , Pau D’ Arco Bark , Cayenne Fruit , Boneset Aerial Parts Extract , Horehound Aerial Parts Extract , Grape Seed Extract , Isatis Root Extract , Angelica Root Extract , Isatis Leaf Extract , Astragalus Root Extract .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

