Source Naturals Wellness Formula Herbal Defense Complex Capsules
120 ctUPC: 0002107801425
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Wellness Family™ of products is designed to support the immune system when under physical stress. Wellness Formula® contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.
- Herbal Defense Complex*
- #1 Immune Formula
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6capsules
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Vitamin A5000Number of International Units100%
Vitamin C1300.2mg2167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Dibasic Calcium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More