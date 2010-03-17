Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Wellness Formula Herbal Defense Complex Tablets
90 ctUPC: 0002107800022
Purchase Options
Product Details
- #1 Immune Formula*
- Herbal Defense Complex*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tables
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Vitamin A5000Number of International Units100%
Vitamin C1300.2mg2167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Stearic Acid, Modified Cellulose Gum, Silica, Acacia Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More