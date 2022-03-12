Source Naturals Wellness Formula® Herbal Defense Complex
Product Details
The Wellness Family of products is designed to support the immune system when under physical stress. Wellness Formula contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Garlic Bulb Echinacea Extract Elderberry Fruit Extract Aromatic Solomon’s Seal Rhizome Horehound Aerial Parts Extract Olive Leaf Extract Andrographis Aerial Parts Extract Elecampane Root Extract Isatis Root Extract Eleuthero Root Extract Citrus Bioflavonoids Complex Isatis Leaf Extract Kudzu Root Extract Mullein Leaf Angelica Root Extract Astragalus Root Extract Pau D'arco Bark Extract Ginger Root Extract Coptis Rhizome Extract Cayenne Fruit Grapeseed Extract ( Proanthodyn ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More