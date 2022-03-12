Source Naturals Wellness Formula® Herbal Defense Complex Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Wellness Formula® Herbal Defense Complex

240 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801962
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Wellness Family of products is designed to support the immune system when under physical stress. Wellness Formula contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit100%
Vitamin C0mg2167%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Garlic Bulb Echinacea Extract Elderberry Fruit Extract Aromatic Solomon’s Seal Rhizome Horehound Aerial Parts Extract Olive Leaf Extract Andrographis Aerial Parts Extract Elecampane Root Extract Isatis Root Extract Eleuthero Root Extract Citrus Bioflavonoids Complex Isatis Leaf Extract Kudzu Root Extract Mullein Leaf Angelica Root Extract Astragalus Root Extract Pau D'arco Bark Extract Ginger Root Extract Coptis Rhizome Extract Cayenne Fruit Grapeseed Extract ( Proanthodyn ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More