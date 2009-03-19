Source Naturals Wellness Formula Herbal Defense Tablets
Product Details
Wellness Formula® contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.*
- Herbal Defense Complex*
- Now With Metabolic C™
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Garlic Clove , Propolis , European Elder Berry Extract , Polygonatum Odoratum Rhizome , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Boneset Aerial Parts , Echinacea Pallida Root , Propolis Extract , Isatis Root and Leaf , Horehound Aerial Parts , Olive Leaf Extract , Bioflavonoids , Elecampane Root Extract , Andrographis Aerial Parts , Eleuthero Root Extract , Mullein Leaf , Astragalus Root , Angelica Root , Goldenseal Root , Pau D'arco Bark Extract , Cayenne Fruit , Boneset Aerial Parts Extract , Horehound Aerial Parts Extract , Grape Seed Extract (Proanthodyn) , Ginger , Isatis Root Extract , Angelica Root Extract , Mullein Leaf Extract , Goldenseal Root Extract , Isatis Leaf Extract , Astragalus Root Extract , Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Acacia Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
