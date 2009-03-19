Source Naturals Wellness Formula Herbal Defense Tablets Perspective: front
Source Naturals Wellness Formula Herbal Defense Tablets

180 ctUPC: 0002107800823
Wellness Formula® contains a powerful combination of herbs, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals formulated to boost your well-being.*

  • Herbal Defense Complex*
  • Now With Metabolic C™

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A5000International Unit100%
Vitamin C1290mg2150%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Garlic Clove , Propolis , European Elder Berry Extract , Polygonatum Odoratum Rhizome , Echinacea Purpurea Root Extract , Boneset Aerial Parts , Echinacea Pallida Root , Propolis Extract , Isatis Root and Leaf , Horehound Aerial Parts , Olive Leaf Extract , Bioflavonoids , Elecampane Root Extract , Andrographis Aerial Parts , Eleuthero Root Extract , Mullein Leaf , Astragalus Root , Angelica Root , Goldenseal Root , Pau D'arco Bark Extract , Cayenne Fruit , Boneset Aerial Parts Extract , Horehound Aerial Parts Extract , Grape Seed Extract (Proanthodyn) , Ginger , Isatis Root Extract , Angelica Root Extract , Mullein Leaf Extract , Goldenseal Root Extract , Isatis Leaf Extract , Astragalus Root Extract , Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Acacia Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.