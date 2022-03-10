Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Source Naturals Wellness Herbal Resistance Immune Support Liquid
2 fl ozUPC: 0002107801044
Purchase Options
Product Details
- With Echinacea, Goldenseal & Yin Chiao
- Immune Support*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5tsp (2.5 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water, Grain Alcohol 925-35%), Vegetable Glycerin, Honey, Peppermint Essential Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More