Source Naturals Wellness Herbal Resistance Liquid Alcohol Free Dietary Supplement

2 fl ozUPC: 0002107801161
Wellness Herbal Resistance Liquid™ contains a powerful combination of herbs, designed to help support the immune system.* Echinacea and goldenseal promote well-being, while Yin Chiao, a valued Chinese herbal complex, helps the body maintain a state of balance.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Vegetable Glycerin, Purified Water, Honey, Peppermint Essential Oil, Potassium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

