Source Naturals Wellness Herbal Resistance Liquid Alcohol Free Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Wellness Herbal Resistance Liquid™ contains a powerful combination of herbs, designed to help support the immune system.* Echinacea and goldenseal promote well-being, while Yin Chiao, a valued Chinese herbal complex, helps the body maintain a state of balance.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Glycerin, Purified Water, Honey, Peppermint Essential Oil, Potassium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More