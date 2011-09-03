Source Naturals Wellness Herbal Resistance™ Liquid
Product Details
Wellness Herbal Resistance Liquid™ contains a powerful combination of herbs, designed to help support the immune system. Echinacea and goldenseal promote well-being, while Yin Chiao, a valued Chinese herbal complex, helps our bodies maintain a state of balance.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Purified Water , Grain Alcohol , Vegetable Glycerine , Honey , European Elderberry Extract , Peppermint Oil , Proprietary Extract Blend , Echinacea , Goldenseal Root , Yin Chiao Formula , European Elder Berry , Ginger Root , Boneset Aerial Parts , Eleuthero Root , Isatis Root , Horehound Aerial Parts , Bayberry Bark .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More