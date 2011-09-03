Source Naturals Wellness Herbal Resistance™ Liquid Perspective: front
Source Naturals Wellness Herbal Resistance™ Liquid

8 fl ozUPC: 0002107801046
Wellness Herbal Resistance Liquid™ contains a powerful combination of herbs, designed to help support the immune system. Echinacea and goldenseal promote well-being, while Yin Chiao, a valued Chinese herbal complex, helps our bodies maintain a state of balance.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
94.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Purified Water , Grain Alcohol , Vegetable Glycerine , Honey , European Elderberry Extract , Peppermint Oil , Proprietary Extract Blend , Echinacea , Goldenseal Root , Yin Chiao Formula , European Elder Berry , Ginger Root , Boneset Aerial Parts , Eleuthero Root , Isatis Root , Horehound Aerial Parts , Bayberry Bark .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
