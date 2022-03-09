Source Naturals Wellness Oil of Oregano Perspective: front
Source Naturals Wellness Oil of Oregano

0.4 fl ozUPC: 0002107801580
Product Details

Source Naturals Wellness Oil Of Oregano™ is from wildcrafted true oregano (Origanum vulgare), an aromatic herb that is native to the Mediterranean region. Traditionally, oregano was used to support digestive, respiratory and joint health. Recent in vitro research indicates that carvacrol, an active constituent of oil of oregano, may provide support to the immune system. Source Naturals Wellness Oil Of Oregano™ is the most potent on the market and is standardized to 70% carvacrol.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
116.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Wildcrafted Oregano Leaf Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
