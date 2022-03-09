Source Naturals Wellness Oil of Oregano
Source Naturals Wellness Oil Of Oregano™ is from wildcrafted true oregano (Origanum vulgare), an aromatic herb that is native to the Mediterranean region. Traditionally, oregano was used to support digestive, respiratory and joint health. Recent in vitro research indicates that carvacrol, an active constituent of oil of oregano, may provide support to the immune system. Source Naturals Wellness Oil Of Oregano™ is the most potent on the market and is standardized to 70% carvacrol.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Wildcrafted Oregano Leaf Oil
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
