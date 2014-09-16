Source Naturals Wellness Olive Leaf™
The Wellness Family™ of products is designed to support the body''s defense system when under stress. Olive leaves have been traditionally used for thousands of years in Mediterranean countries for their beneficial properties.
Several phenolic compounds are found in the olive leaf and bud such as oleuropein (phenolic glycoside) and flavonoids. Oleuropein is a natural antioxidant. The hydrolyzed form of oleuropein, calcium elenolate, has been shown in cell culture studies to have potential health benefits
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Olive Leaf Standardized Extract .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
