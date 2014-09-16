Source Naturals Wellness Olive Leaf™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Wellness Olive Leaf™

120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801093
Product Details

The Wellness Family™ of products is designed to support the body''s defense system when under stress. Olive leaves have been traditionally used for thousands of years in Mediterranean countries for their beneficial properties.

Several phenolic compounds are found in the olive leaf and bud such as oleuropein (phenolic glycoside) and flavonoids. Oleuropein is a natural antioxidant. The hydrolyzed form of oleuropein, calcium elenolate, has been shown in cell culture studies to have potential health benefits 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Olive Leaf Standardized Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
