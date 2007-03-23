Source Naturals Wellness Zinc Lozenges™ Peach-Raspberry Perspective: Main

Source Naturals Wellness Zinc Lozenges™ Peach-Raspberry

23 mg - 120 LozengesUPC: 0002107800916
Product Details

Our Wellness Zinc Lozenges™ are specially formulated to contain the most active forms of zinc. Zinc is a trace element that plays a significant role in the human body. It is involved in normal cell growth and repair and helps support the body''s natural defenses.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
Vitamin C30mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fructose , Natural Peach Flavor , Stearic Acid , Natural Raspberry Flavor and Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
