Source Naturals Wellness Zinc Lozenges™ Peach-Raspberry
Product Details
Our Wellness Zinc Lozenges™ are specially formulated to contain the most active forms of zinc. Zinc is a trace element that plays a significant role in the human body. It is involved in normal cell growth and repair and helps support the body''s natural defenses.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fructose , Natural Peach Flavor , Stearic Acid , Natural Raspberry Flavor and Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
