RejuvenZyme is a potent array of proteolytic systemic enzymes. The absorption of these enzymes into the bloodstream through the GI tract provides a natural systemic benefit to the entire body. RejuvenZyme contains a comprehensive blend of powerful enzymes shown to promote healthy cells, provide cardiovascular support, and increase joint comfort.*

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Pancreatin , Bromelain , Rutin , Papain , Serrapeptase , Trypsin , Chymotrypsin , Ionic Trace Minerals Blend , Amla Fruit , Rice Bran , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Capsule ) , Purified Water , Ethylcellulose , Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose , Talc , Polydextrose , Ammonium Hydroxide , Medium Chain Triglycerides and Oleic Acid .

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

