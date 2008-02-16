Source Naturals Women's Life Force® Multiple No Iron
Product Details
Source Naturals Women''s Life Force® Multiple No Iron is a scientifically advanced formula based on thee award-winning Life Force® Multiple. Additional ingredients address women''s specific health concerns, including bone density, vein strength, menstrual comfort, breast health, and more. Designed for women of all ages. Women''s Life Force® Multiple No Iron delivers targeted nutrition to your key body systems. When these systems are Bio-Aligned™, you experience enhanced energy to meet the constant demands of your busy life.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , and Acacia Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
