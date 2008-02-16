Source Naturals Women's Life Force® Multiple No Iron Perspective: front
Source Naturals Women's Life Force® Multiple No Iron

180 TabletsUPC: 0002107801953
Product Details

Source Naturals Women''s Life Force® Multiple No Iron is a scientifically advanced formula based on thee award-winning Life Force® Multiple. Additional ingredients address women''s specific health concerns, including bone density, vein strength, menstrual comfort, breast health, and more. Designed for women of all ages. Women''s Life Force® Multiple No Iron delivers targeted nutrition to your key body systems. When these systems are Bio-Aligned™, you experience enhanced energy to meet the constant demands of your busy life.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium400mg40%
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit200%
Vitamin C500mg833%
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , and Acacia Gum .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
