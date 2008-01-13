YAEYAMA CHLORELLA is 100% freshwater chlorella, grown on the coral reef island of Ishigaki, Japan. Chlorella is a green superfood of pure algae that is rare vegetarian source of true vitamin B-12. It is also a good source of iron and vitamin A and a complete vegetarian protein. Chlorella gets its green color from the plant pigment, chlorophyll. Our non-GMO chlorella is made from 100% chlorophyll and is free of binders, fillers or excipients. Preliminary evidence, including some human research, suggests that chlorella may help support the health of the liver and the immune system.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.