YAEYAMA CHLORELLA is 100% freshwater chlorella, grown on the coral reef island of Ishigaki, Japan. Chlorella is a green superfood of pure algae that is rare vegetarian source of true vitamin B-12. It is also a good source of iron and vitamin A and a complete vegetarian protein. Chlorella gets its green color from the plant pigment, chlorophyll. Our non-GMO chlorella is made from 100% chlorophyll and is free of binders, fillers or excipients. Preliminary evidence, including some human research, suggests that chlorella may help support the health of the liver and the immune system.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
151.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Iron4mg
Vitamin A1200International Unit
Ingredients
Yaeyama Chlorella , Vitamin A , Vitamin B12 and Iron .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
