Source Naturals Yaeyama Chlorella
Product Details
YAEYAMA CHLORELLA is 100% freshwater chlorella, grown on the coral reef island of Ishigaki, Japan. Chlorella is a green superfood of pure algae that is rare vegetarian source of true vitamin B-12. It is also a good source of iron and vitamin A and a complete vegetarian protein. Chlorella gets its green color from the plant pigment, chlorophyll. Our non-GMO chlorella is made from 100% chlorophyll and is free of binders, fillers or excipients. Preliminary evidence, including some human research, suggests that chlorella may help support the health of the liver and the immune system.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Yaeyama Chlorella , Vitamin A , Vitamin B12 and Iron .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
