60 ctUPC: 0002107801882
Zeaxanthin and Lutein, two powerful antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables, selectively concentrate in the retina of the eye to form the macular pigment. Maintaining healthy macular pigment levels may provide retinal protection against oxidative stress caused by normal UV exposure on the aging eye.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C2mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C , Lutein , Zeaxanthin , Maltodextrin , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Red Beet Powder , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
