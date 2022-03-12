Source Naturals Zeaxanthin with Lutein Capsules 10mg
Product Details
Zeaxanthin and Lutein, two powerful antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables, selectively concentrate in the retina of the eye to form the macular pigment. Maintaining healthy macular pigment levels may provide retinal protection against oxidative stress caused by normal UV exposure on the aging eye.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Lutein , Zeaxanthin , Maltodextrin , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Red Beet Powder , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More