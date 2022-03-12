Zeaxanthin and Lutein, two powerful antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables, selectively concentrate in the retina of the eye to form the macular pigment. Maintaining healthy macular pigment levels may provide retinal protection against oxidative stress caused by normal UV exposure on the aging eye.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.