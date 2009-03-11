Source Naturals Zinc Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Zinc

50 mg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0002107800329
Purchase Options

Product Details

Zinc is a trace element that is essential for normal growth, development of the reproductive organs, normal functioning of the prostate gland, healing of wounds, and manufacture of proteins and nucleic acids (the building blocks for RNA and DNA). Zinc is ubiquitous in the body and necessary for the activity of more than 100 enzymes.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium27mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum and Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More