Zinc is a trace element that is essential for normal growth, development of the reproductive organs, normal functioning of the prostate gland, healing of wounds, and manufacture of proteins and nucleic acids (the building blocks for RNA and DNA). Zinc is ubiquitous in the body and necessary for the activity of more than 100 enzymes.

