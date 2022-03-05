Hover to Zoom
Southern Patio CRM-047056 6 in. Gracie Planter, Deep Gray
1UPC: 0068414304705
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Style your home with furniture that exemplifies your exquisite taste Choose from an amazing array of relaxing and luxurious beds sofas tables and more to the get a perfect piece of fixture for every space in your home or office Features . Ideal for smaller floral arrangements tiny herb gardens or modest succulent display. Heavy duty clay construction Specifications . Color Deep Gray. Size 6 . Weight 1 59 lbs