Southern Scale PS-4 Flatcar with Tarped Load
1UPC: 0072390204353
Product Details
Features
- Die-cast metal sprung trucks with operating couplers and hidden uncoupling tabs
- Die-cast metal frame and body
- Wood deck
- Numerous separately applied details
- All-new resin cast tarped load
- Rail Line: Southern
- Gauge: O Gauge
- Scale Type: Scale
- Min Curve: O-36
- Length: 14 1/2”