Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel is the perfect alternative to conventional and herbal topical treatments, with these distinct advantages:

Kid-Friendly: Sting-free formula reduces topical pain, does not add to it.

Sting-free formula reduces topical pain, does not add to it. Safety: Homeopathy has no known side effects.

Homeopathy has no known side effects. Clean & Pure: No synthetic preservatives.

No synthetic preservatives. Non-Greasy, Transparent & Odorless: You'll hardly know it's there.

Sovereign SilverFirst Aid Gel works in 4 ways to help minor wounds heal fast: