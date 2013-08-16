Hover to Zoom
Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel
1 ozUPC: 0068408850001
Product Details
Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel is the perfect alternative to conventional and herbal topical treatments, with these distinct advantages:
- Kid-Friendly: Sting-free formula reduces topical pain, does not add to it.
- Safety: Homeopathy has no known side effects.
- Clean & Pure: No synthetic preservatives.
- Non-Greasy, Transparent & Odorless: You'll hardly know it's there.
Sovereign SilverFirst Aid Gel works in 4 ways to help minor wounds heal fast:
- Reduces Topical Pain
- Calms Skin Inflammation
- Fights Minor Skin Infection
- Promotes Healing of the Skin