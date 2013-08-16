Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel Perspective: front
Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel Perspective: back
Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel Perspective: left
Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel Perspective: right
Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel

1 ozUPC: 0068408850001
Product Details

Sovereign Silver First Aid Gel is the perfect alternative to conventional and herbal topical treatments, with these distinct advantages:

  • Kid-Friendly: Sting-free formula reduces topical pain, does not add to it.
  • Safety: Homeopathy has no known side effects.
  • Clean & Pure: No synthetic preservatives.
  • Non-Greasy, Transparent & Odorless: You'll hardly know it's there.

Sovereign SilverFirst Aid Gel works in 4 ways to help minor wounds heal fast:

  • Reduces Topical Pain
  • Calms Skin Inflammation
  • Fights Minor Skin Infection
  • Promotes Healing of the Skin