To support your immune system for all of its needs, choose Sovereign Silver® Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol™. It has a unique combination of 5 attributes no other manufacturer can match.

Actively Charged (Bio-Active): As corroborated by a university study, Sovereign Silver® contains 96% actively-charged silver particles, which renders it at least 34 times more powerful than other brands.

As corroborated by a university study, Sovereign Silver® contains 96% actively-charged silver particles, which renders it at least 34 times more powerful than other brands. Easily Absorbed: Sovereign Silver's® unprecedented average particle size of 0.8 nanometers (validated by Transmission Electron Microscopy) allows for easy utilization by - and excretion from - the cells and body.

Sovereign Silver's® unprecedented average particle size of 0.8 nanometers (validated by Transmission Electron Microscopy) allows for easy utilization by - and excretion from - the cells and body. Less Is More: The ultra-small particle size also results in a greater silver surface area. That's why even with a low concentration of 10 ppm (parts per million), Sovereign Silver® is still much more effective than brands that contain up to 500 ppm!

The ultra-small particle size also results in a greater silver surface area. That's why even with a low concentration of 10 ppm (parts per million), Sovereign Silver® is still much more effective than brands that contain up to 500 ppm! Perfectly Safe: Sovereign Silver® is formulated to be safe for the whole family when used as directed.

Sovereign Silver® is formulated to be safe for the whole family when used as directed. 99.999% Pure: Sovereign Silver has only 2 ingredients: silver and pharmaceutical-grade purified water. It does not contain added silver compounds (silver salts or proteins) that render other silver products ineffective and possibly dangerous. In addition, to maintain product purity and integrity, it is packaged in non-leaching glass bottles.